Saudi Arabia’s PIF-owned ROSHN hits 10 million man-hours without lost-time injuries

Saudi Arabia’s ROSHN has completed 10 million man-hours with no lost-time injuries (LTIs), the company said in a statement on Friday.



The company, which is a national community developer company fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), achieved the milestone on March 8, approximately two years after it began working at the SEDRA community development site in Riyadh.



In August last year, ROSHN announced its first residential community in Riyadh, SEDRA, which will provide over 30,000 homes in the Kingdom’s capital.



The main reason behind serious injuries in construction sites is moving vehicles and “at the peak of SEDRA’s construction phase, [the company] averaged 130 heavy vehicle movements per day,” David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO, explained.









“Reaching 10 million man-hours with zero lost-time injuries is a remarkable achievement,” Grover said, adding that this accomplishment is due to the devotion of HSE staff and site supervision teams.



According to ROSHN, Lost Time Incident Rates (LITIR) are the main “indicator of construction site safety and efficiency” as insurance companies, government entities and other relevant stakeholders resort to them to evaluate “how safe a company’s practices are.”



Around 40,000 employees and contractors have worked at ROSHN’s SEDRA 1 site since the project commenced, the statement said, adding that the company has dedicated around 50,000 hours for operational safety training courses.



