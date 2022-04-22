Saudi family charred to death after relative sets fire to their house

A Saudi family of four burned to death after a relative set fire to their house in the city of Safwa on Thursday, according to a report.

Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported that the perpetrator locked the father, mother and two children in a room to prevent them from escaping.

He then set fire to the house and ignored their pleas to let them out.

Authorities captured the perpetrator, who was injured in the fire and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

While the motive behind the crime remains unclear, preliminary information suggested that the culprit does not have any mental illness that “anyone is aware of.”

