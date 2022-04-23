Saudi Arabia safely welcomes 14 million visitors to Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan

At least 14 million worshippers have attended prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The organizing authority said they worked with “auxiliary agencies” in addition to in-house staff to enhance the operational capacity of the mosque during the high-influx month.

The team worked 24 hours a day and “doubled efforts” to host the millions of visitors who flocked to the place of worship, the Adviser and Under-General for Executive and Field Affairs Abdulaziz al-Ayoubi said, according to SPA.

Meanwhile, as the Kingdom ramped up safety measures in light of this visitor influx, the country’s minister of health confirmed that there were no “epidemic outbreaks, diseases, or events threatening public health,” SPA reported.

Minister Fahd al-Jalajil also said that the authority “continues to provide preventive, curative and ambulatory services” for Umrah attendees through hospitals and primary health care centers.

Preventive measures, epidemiological examination procedures and rapid infection response have also been planned, he added, according to SPA.

To achieve the scale of this operation, al-Jalajil said that the Ministry had recruited more than 18,000 people to serve visitors in the holy month.

As of April 22, more than 7,200 Umrah visitors were served through emergency centers and the hospitals, while 36 emergency surgeries, 291 dialysis and 20 catheters were conducted, SPA reported.

