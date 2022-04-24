Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held in Yemen: Ministry
Oman facilitated the release of 14 foreigners who were held in Yemen and transferred them from Sanaa to Muscat on Sunday, Oman’s foreign ministry said.
The people freed included a British man, his wife and child, seven Indian nationals, a Filipino, an Indonesian, an Ethiopian, and a Myanmar national, the ministry added.
Britain said on Sunday it had secured the release of a citizen held since 2017 in Yemen, where he was allegedly tortured.
“Delighted that Luke Symons, who was unlawfully detained, without charge or trial since 2017 in Yemen by the Houthis, has been released and will shortly be reunited with his family,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement issued by her department.
“I pay tribute to our Omani and Saudi partners and our team for securing his release.”
Symons, 30, was detained by Houthi rebels in southwest Yemen along with his Yemeni wife on suspicion of espionage, which his family strongly denies.
They say his arm was broken during one interrogation in a bid to force a confession, and that his physical and mental health has degenerated during solitary confinement in the capital Sanaa.
His wife was released and has been able to visit him periodically in the prison, and recently voiced concern at his condition, according to Symons’s grandfather Robert Cummings.
“Luke’s going through hell. He’s getting no medical attention, and we’ve been going backwards, not forward, with this (UK) government,” Cummings told AFP by phone in February from the family’s home in Cardiff.
Read more: First Sanaa flight in six years canceled over Houthi-issued passports: Yemen govt
-
Yemen’s Houthis release six foreign hostagesThe hostages are three Americans, two Saudis and a British national, sources say Middle East
-
Yemen rescuers sought U.S., British, S.Africa hostages in raidThere was no word on the identity of the Briton or the South African Middle East
-
Yemeni forces free hostages, kill kidnappersOne American hostage was released during the special operation against Al-Qaeda Middle East
-
Freed Dutch hostages fly home from YemenThe couple was kidnapped on June 8 by ‘armed’ abductors News
-
Finnish, Austrian hostages freed from YemenA Finnish couple and an Austrian student abducted in Yemen by al-Qaeda militants more than four months ago have been freed and handed over to Omani ... Middle East
-
Yemen says Qaeda plotted to take hostages at oil portYemen said Wednesday it had foiled an al-Qaeda plot to storm a Western-run oil terminal and seize a port city, as a terror alert kept U.S. Middle East ... Middle East
-
First Sanaa flight in six years canceled over Houthi-issued passports: Yemen govtThe first commercial flight due to take off from Yemen’s capital in six years was canceled on Sunday.For the latest headlines, follow our Google News ... Gulf