Saudis on social welfare likely to receive Ramadan payments on Monday: Report

Social security benefits worth $266.6 (1,000 riyals) and an additional $133.3 (500 riyals) for dependents are expected to be paid into eligible Saudi citizens’ bank accounts on Monday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered that the total of around $533.2 million (two billion riyals) be paid to those in need as part of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims are encouraged to make charitable donations.

The Saudi government provides a range of social welfare to its citizens.

Disabled people, widows, orphans and foster families, elderly people, the unemployed, low-income workers, and those affected by natural disasters are eligible for state benefits, according to the Saudi government website.

Benefits come in numerous forms including financial aid, marriage support, interest-free home loans, and home renovation financing.

