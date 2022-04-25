UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed, Egypt’s Sisi, Jordan’s King discuss Jerusalem developments

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed discussed the developments in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa compound with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah during their meeting in Cairo, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

“The three leaders also touched on the developments taking place in the city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the need to stop any practices that violate the sanctity of the holy mosque and change the status quo there in addition to avoiding escalation and calming the situation,” WAM reported.

It added: “They stressed that the region is in need for peace, stability and cooperation in order to promote peace and development and ultimately achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the region for progress and prosperity.”

The three leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine and called on all parties concerned to exert maximum efforts to settle the conflict through giving priority to diplomacy and dialogue to restore security and stability.

“The meeting dealt with strengthening joint Arab action and the importance of mutual coordination in light of the challenges and crises besetting the Arab region and threatening its security and stability,” WAM said.

