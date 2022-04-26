Al Hadath website back online after being hacked by Iran-backed group in Iraq: Report

The website of Al Hadath, Al Arabiya’s sister channel, was hacked by an Iraq-based group loyal to Iran, Al Hadath said on Monday night.

The website went offline briefly but was restored just minutes later.

This incident was not the first time Al Arabiya affiliate websites have been targeted by malicious hackers.

In 2012, hackers gained access to Al Arabiya social media channels and posted false stories about an explosion and coup in Qatar.

Another attack in 2008 posted an image of a burning Israeli flag and a message reading: “If attacks on Shia websites continue, none of your websites will be safe.”

On the other hand, Iranian media outlets are regularly subject to cyber attacks.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB and government authorities said on Monday they had thwarted attempts to target more than 100 public sector agencies.

IRIB was also hacked for 10 seconds in January, state media reported, as the country prepared to mark the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

