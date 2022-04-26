Russia still an important tourist market for Dubai: Dubai Tourism CEO

Russia continues to be an important tourism market for Dubai, the CEO of Dubai Tourism Issam Kazim said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Russian tourists are continuing to visit Dubai, Kazim said, adding that the city will remain open to them.

