Russia still an important tourist market for Dubai: Dubai Tourism CEO
Russia continues to be an important tourism market for Dubai, the CEO of Dubai Tourism Issam Kazim said at a news conference on Tuesday.
Russian tourists are continuing to visit Dubai, Kazim said, adding that the city will remain open to them.
