Fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot for over 50s in Saudi Arabia now available

Saudi Arabia has started providing a fourth COVID-19 dose for those over 50 years of age, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The fourth dose (or second booster shot) is available for those above 50 who have cleared eight months since the first booster shot.

It can be availed through an appointment on the Sehhaty mobile application, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom has actively combated the spread of COVID-19 by providing free and easily available COVID-19 vaccinations, strict social safety rules, and frequent testing mandates for residents and travelers.

As of April 25, Saudi Arabia reported 109 new cases and one death from the virus. Total deaths from COVID-19 stand at 9,082, according to the health ministry.

Over 24 million people are fully vaccinated, and over 64 million doses have been administered country wide.

