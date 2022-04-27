President of Yemen Presidential Leadership Council arrives in Jeddah
Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council President Dr. Rashad al-Alimi arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Wednesday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Mecca’s governor Prince Khaled al-Faisal, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed al-Jaber and other officials received Alimi at King Abdulaziz International Airport, the report added.
Al-Alimi was picked to head the eight-man leadership council, which assumed power from former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadii earlier this month.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On April 19, the council performed a largely symbolic swearing-in in Aden in front of members of a parliament elected in 2003.
A fragile, UN-brokered truce has been holding since April 2, the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, providing a rare respite from fighting.
With AFP
Read more:
Saudi Crown Prince meets with new Yemeni presidential council, pledges aid
UN envoy sees light at ‘end of the tunnel’ in Yemen’s war
Head of new Yemeni council promises end to war via peace process