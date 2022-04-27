.
President of Yemen Presidential Leadership Council arrives in Jeddah

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council President Dr. Rashad al-Alimi arrives to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on April 27, 2022. (Twitter)
Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council President Dr. Rashad al-Alimi arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Wednesday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Mecca’s governor Prince Khaled al-Faisal, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed al-Jaber and other officials received Alimi at King Abdulaziz International Airport, the report added.

Al-Alimi was picked to head the eight-man leadership council, which assumed power from former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadii earlier this month.

On April 19, the council performed a largely symbolic swearing-in in Aden in front of members of a parliament elected in 2003.

A fragile, UN-brokered truce has been holding since April 2, the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, providing a rare respite from fighting.

With AFP

