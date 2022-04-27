UAE and Turkey aim to double bilateral trade: Minister

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey have officially launched talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is expected to double trade between the two nations, Emirati trade minister Thani al-Zeyoudi tweeted on Tuesday.

“By cutting tariffs, promoting free movement of goods, facilitating capital flows and reducing trade barriers, we will make it easier than ever to do business. It will also underpin a new era of cooperation,” he wrote.

The UAE is seeking broad free trade agreements, known as CEPAs, with several countries and has this year signed such pacts with India and Israel.

The UAE and Turkey last year ended a long-running political dispute, during which the sides maintained economic ties.

