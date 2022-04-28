Arab Coalition to release 163 Houthi prisoners in ‘humanitarian initiative’

The Arab Coalition announced on Thursday that it will release 163 Houthi prisoners who participated in combat operations against the Kingdom in a “humanitarian initiative,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



The Arab Coalition announced it will release 163 Houthi prisoners as part of a “humanitarian initiatives,” adding that these prisoners had participated in combat operations against the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.



The move falls within the context of previous humanitarian initiatives and aims to support efforts that seek to end the crisis in Yemen and achieve peace, Coalition Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said.



It also aims to fortify UN efforts to maintain the truce, which went into effect on April 2, prepare the atmosphere for dialogue among Yemeni actors and facilitate finalizing the prisoners’ and detainees’ issue in line with Muslim values and international principles, he added.



The fragile truce which began on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has largely held, offering a glimmer of hope in war-torn Yemen.



“The Arab Coalition began finalizing the procedure to release all 163 prisoners in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross to transfer them to Sanaa,” al-Maliki said.



He noted that the Kingdom is keen on addressing and finalizing the issue of prisoners and detainees on a humanitarian basis “away from political and military gains and calculations.”



