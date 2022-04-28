Newly-elected Pakistan PM praises Saudi Arabia ahead of official visit

The prime minister of Pakistan will visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday to “renew and reaffirm our bonds of brotherhood and friendship,” the minister said in a social media post ahead of his departure to the Kingdom.

In a tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said he will have “wide-ranging discussions” with the Kingdom’s leadership.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Today I am embarking on a visit to Saudi Arabia to renew & reaffirm our bonds of brotherhood & friendship. I will have wide-ranging discussions with Saudi leadership. KSA is one of our greatest friends & as Custodian of the Two Holy Places, has a special place in all our hearts. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 28, 2022

“KSA is one of our greatest friends & as Custodian of the Two Holy Places, has a special place in all our hearts,” he added.

On April 6, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Mohammed Sharif for taking up the premiership role.

During the call, the two leaders “emphasized the depth of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and agreed to strengthen and develop them in various fields,” according to SPA.

Additionally, the Crown Prince said that the Kingdom was keen to support Pakistan across sectors.

Read more:

Pakistan women fight gender norms to build online health business

Young Bhutto scion appointed Pakistan foreign minister

Prime Minister Modi visits Indian-controlled Kashmir amid tight security