Pakistan’s Prime Minister arrives in Saudi Arabia’s Medina
Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Medina to perform prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque, Saudi state-run news agency SPA reported on Thursday.
Medina’s governor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz received Sharif at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International airport.
Before arriving in the Kingdom, Sharif said via Twitter that his visit seeks to reaffirm the “bonds of brotherhood and friendship” between the two countries.
He added that he will hold wide-ranging discussions with Saudi officials.
Sharif was elected as the new prime minister of Pakistan on April 11. His cabinet was sworn in last week during a brief ceremony in the capital Islamabad.
