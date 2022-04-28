Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to sight Eid crescent moon on Saturday evening

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on Saturday evening which would mark the onset of the month of Shawwal and the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.



April 30 marks the 29th day of Ramadan for countries that began observing the holy month on April 2.



Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days.



Last week, the UAE’s International Astronomical Center said Eid al-Fitr will fall on May 2 in most countries where the holy month of Ramadan started on April 2.



It added that sighting the crescent moon on April 30, “will be impossible because the moon will set before the sun.”



Eid al-Fitr celebrations follow the end of the holy month of Ramadan which lasts 29 or 30 days based on when the crescent moon is sighted.



