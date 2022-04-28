.
UAE finance ministry to issue first tranche of federal treasuries

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has announced the issuance of seven commemorative silver coins in one set to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Union of the UAE Federation. (Supplied: WAM)
Reuters

The United Arab Emirates’ finance ministry said on Thursday it plans to issue on May 9 the first tranche of federal treasury bonds, in cooperation with the central bank.

The central bank will act as issuing and payment agent, the ministry said on Twitter.

