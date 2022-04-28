UAE finance ministry to issue first tranche of federal treasuries
The United Arab Emirates’ finance ministry said on Thursday it plans to issue on May 9 the first tranche of federal treasury bonds, in cooperation with the central bank.
The central bank will act as issuing and payment agent, the ministry said on Twitter.
