Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets with head of Yemen’s presidential council

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan discussed on Saturday bilateral relations with Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council President Dr. Rashad al-Alimi, state news agency (WAM) reported.



During their meeting at Qasr al-Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Alimi on assuming the leadership of Yemen and wished him success in overcoming the difficult circumstances the country is going through and in moving forward toward stability and peace.



He also voiced the UAE’s support to the council’s efforts to achieve stability in Yemen and fulfil the aspirations of the Yemeni people, adding that the UAE will spare no effort to support Yemenis on all levels.



WAM added that Sheikh Mohammed and Alimi also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.



The new leadership council, made up of a chair and seven deputy chairmen, assumed power from former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi earlier this month.



On April 19, the council performed a largely symbolic swearing-in in Aden in front of members of a parliament elected in 2003.



The UN-brokered truce, which went into effect on April 2 following a round of Yemeni consultations in Saudi Arabia, has largely held, providing a rare respite from fighting.



