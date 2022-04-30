President of Yemen Presidential Leadership Council arrives in UAE

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council President Dr. Rashad al-Alimi arrived in the UAE on Friday, the official Saba news agency reported.



Alimi and his deputies arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit that will last for several days, Saba said, adding that Alimi will meet with Emirati officials to discuss strengthening bilateral ties in political, economic, security and military fields.



The talks will also tackle the reconstruction of Yemen and means to mobilize political and developmental support needed to address the consequences of war.



The new leadership council, made up of a chair and seven deputy chairmen, assumed power from former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi earlier this month.



On April 19, the council performed a largely symbolic swearing-in in Aden in front of members of a parliament elected in 2003.



The UN-brokered truce, which went into effect on April 2 following a round of Yemeni consultations in Saudi Arabia, has largely held, providing a rare respite from fighting.



