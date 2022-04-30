Saudi Arabia officially announces Eid al-Fitr start date

Eid al-Fitr will begin on Monday May 2 as the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Saturday, according to the Haramain Sharifain Twitter account.
Sunday May 1 will thus mark the 30th day of the holy month of Ramadan, the Haramain Sharifain added.
Eid al-Fitr celebrations follow the end of Ramadan which lasts 29 or 30 days based on when the crescent moon is sighted.
Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days.
