Saudi authorities arrest beggar after he collected over $29,000

A Yemeni man who has managed to collect 110,000 SAR ($29,328) from begging in Saudi Arabia was arrested by the Kingdom’s security forces, the General Directorate of Public Security said on Saturday.



The beggar was arrested by the police in Jeddah, the General Directorate of Public Security said on Twitter, adding that he collected the money by begging from worshipers in front of a mosque.



The anti-begging law, which Saudi Arabia adopted in January 2021, imposes penalties that vary from a one-year prison sentence or a fine worth up to 100,000 SAR ($26,658) or both for anyone begging or cooperating with beggars or inciting someone to beg.



In addition to the penalties, non-Saudis will be deported after serving their sentence and will only be allowed to enter the Kingdom to perform hajj or umrah.



Security forces across the Kingdom have arrested 3,719 beggars between March 22, 2022, and March 30, 2022, according to the interior ministry.



