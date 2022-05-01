.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia’s economy achieves highest growth rate since 2011: Govt data

  • Font
A general view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia, February 20, 2022. (Reuters)
A general view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia, February 20, 2022. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia’s economy achieves highest growth rate since 2011: Govt data

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s economy grew by 9.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a year earlier, according to flash government estimates on Sunday, as a recovery in the oil sector drove the strongest growth in more than a decade.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During the first quarter, oil activity in Saudi Arabia increased by 20.4 percent and non-oil activity by 3.7 percent, the estimates showed.

If the estimates are confirmed, they would mark the highest growth rate since 2011, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics said.

Read more:

High oil prices to power Gulf economies amid inflation risks

Saudi Arabia’s new investment law to increase international business by over 50 pct

Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow by 2.8 percent amid record-high oil prices: IMF

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More