Saudi Arabia’s economy achieves highest growth rate since 2011: Govt data
Saudi Arabia’s economy grew by 9.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a year earlier, according to flash government estimates on Sunday, as a recovery in the oil sector drove the strongest growth in more than a decade.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
During the first quarter, oil activity in Saudi Arabia increased by 20.4 percent and non-oil activity by 3.7 percent, the estimates showed.
If the estimates are confirmed, they would mark the highest growth rate since 2011, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics said.
Read more:
High oil prices to power Gulf economies amid inflation risks
Saudi Arabia’s new investment law to increase international business by over 50 pct
Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow by 2.8 percent amid record-high oil prices: IMF
-
High oil prices to power Gulf economies amid inflation risksThe Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) economic growth will accelerate this year to a pace not seen in a decade, according to a Reuters poll of ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia’s new investment law to increase international business by over 50 pctSaudi Arabia is emerging as a global hub for business, and the Ministry of Investment’s recent initiative to revamp the country’s legal system for ... Economy
-
Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow by 2.8 percent amid record-high oil prices: IMFThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its 2022 forecast for Saudi Arabia, suggesting that the Kingdom’s economy is set to grow by more than two ... Economy