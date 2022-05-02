Eid prayers resume to full capacity in Mecca for first time since pandemic

Eid al-Fitr prayers were performed early Monday in Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque in Mecca, as well as all mosques across the Kingdom, marking the first Eid prayers held at full capacity since the pandemic’s onset.

Mosques started operating at full capacity again in mid-October last year when the Kingdom eased its COVID-19 measures as cases began to drop and most of the Saudi population had already been vaccinated with at least two shots.

The Eid prayers come after the announcement of the Eid al-Fitr holiday which was determined by the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Every year, Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr after a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection during Ramadan which falls on the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, which consists of 12 months of 345 to 355 days a year.

After Eid prayers, families and friends gather to celebrate and give gifts which include money, toys, and new clothes, often provided to children.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman performed Eid prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

This was followed by a reception hosted by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques where he welcomed sheikhs and officials offering their Eid greetings.

