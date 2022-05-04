Saudi Arabia arrests 61 for attempting to smuggle hashish, khat
Saudi Arabia has thwarted attempts to smuggle drugs into the Kingdom and arrested 61 suspects, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
The smuggling attempts took place in the regions of Jazan, Najran and Asir.
The suspects attempted to smuggle 760 kilograms of hashish and 45.6 tons of the narcotic plant khat.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Of the 61 suspects, 41 were Saudi citizens, 11 were Ethiopian, seven were Yemeni and two were Pakistani.
The Kingdom’s authorities have been heavily cracking down on narcotics and smuggling attempts.
In a strong stance against drug use, the Kingdom placed a ban on the import of fruit and vegetables from Lebanon in 2021 after Saudi Arabia’s Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle over five million pills of Captagon.
Read more:
Iraq seizes more than six million Captagon pills in drug bust
Saudi authorities arrest beggar after he collected over $29,000