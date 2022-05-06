Arab Coalition completes release of 163 Houthi prisoners

The Arab Coalition said it had released 163 Houthi prisoners as part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian initiative, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.



108 prisoners were transported to Aden, Yemen’s interim capital, and nine were transported to the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, via two separate flights, the Coalition said.



It also said that 37 prisoners were transported to Yemen via land routes “for humanitarian reasons” and given the fact that they reside in areas that neighbor Saudi Arabia’s borders.



It added that nine foreign fighters were handed over to their countries’ embassies.



The Coalition thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for its efforts in coordinating the prisoners’ release, and reiterated that the Kingdom’s humanitarian initiative aims to support peace efforts in Yemen.



The Arab Coalition announced last week that it will release 163 Houthi prisoners who participated in combat operations against the Kingdom in a “humanitarian initiative”.



According to Coalition Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, the move falls within the context of previous humanitarian initiatives and aims to support efforts that seek to end the crisis in Yemen.



