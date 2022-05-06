.
Saudi Hajj ministry warns against suspicious websites promoting Hajj campaigns

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in their holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in their holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on August 8, 2019. (Reuters)

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah warned citizens and residents on Friday against dealing with any suspicious websites promoting Hajj campaigns and enlisting registration links.

It also said that registering for this year’s Hajj from inside the Kingdom will be through its website, adding that it will announce the registration procedure soon.

Last month, Saudi Arabia said it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s Hajj, a sharp uptick after pandemic restrictions forced two years of pared-down pilgrimages.

Usually one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, about 2.5 million people took part in 2019.

But after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Kingdom’s authorities allowed only 1,000 pilgrims to participate in an effort to prioritize the health of the pilgrims.

The following year, the Kingdom upped the total to 60,000 fully vaccinated residents chosen through a lottery.

With AFP

