Saudi Arabia, UAE strongly condemn ‘terrorist’ attack on Egyptian troops in Sinai

Saudi Arabia and the UAE strongly condemned Saturday’s “terrorist attack” that targeted the Suez Canal zone abutting the Sinai Peninsula and claimed the lives of 11 troops.



Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry reaffirmed that the Kingdom stands with Egypt “against everything which targets its security and stability,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



It also commended the Egyptian army’s efforts in combating “terrorist and destructive” attacks and offered the Kingdom’s deep condolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery.



The UAE’s foreign ministry also reaffirmed its stance in support of all measures that Egypt takes to protect its security and stability.



“The UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and [completely] rejects all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to undermine security,” the ministry said according to state news agency (WAM).



Eleven Egyptian soldiers and five others were injured on Saturday while trying to foil a “terrorist” attack on a Suez Canal zone.



