Saudi Arabia’s King Salman had a colonoscopy, result is fine: SPA

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz had a colonoscopy procedure at the King Faisal specialist hospital in Jeddah, and the results were fine, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The doctors decided the King should stay at the hospital to rest for some time, SPA said.

A colonoscopy is a test to investigate problems in the large intestine (colon) and rectum and can be used to screen for colon cancer.

Earlier, the royal court reported that King Salman was admitted to the hospital to undergo medical tests.

King Salman, 86, underwent surgery in 2020 to remove his gallbladder and doctors replaced the battery of his heart pacemaker in March.

