Gap between crude and fuel prices is due to refining capacity: Saudi energy minister
Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday the gap between crude prices and prices for jet fuel, diesel and gasoline was around 60 percent in some cases due to lack of investment in refining capacity.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The prince, speaking at an aviation summit in Riyadh, said the world needed to look at energy security, sustainability and affordability as a whole.
“All mobility fuels have skyrocketed ... and the gap between crude prices and these products in some cases is actually 60 percent,” he said.
The minister did not give comparative figures. But, as an example, the average refining margin for energy major BP was 18.9 percent in the first quarter of this year compared with 8.7 percent in the first quarter of 2021.
Asked whether geopolitical events in Europe would speed up the transition to cleaner energy or hinder it in the medium-term, the minister said: “I think it provided us with a reality check to how aspirations ... can be compromised by the realities of the day.”
Even before the Ukraine crisis, he added, the “la la land scenario about net-zero had been smacked with so many realities,” including cost.
When discussing sustainability goals, the minister used the phrase “low carbon” rather than “zero carbon,” saying that was “the difference between la la land and reality.”
Saudi Arabia and other resource-rich developing nations have often pushed back against calls for a rapid move away from fossil fuels, arguing for a more orderly transition.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia lowers Arab Light crude oil price to Asia, Europe in June
G7 countries pledge to stop importing Russian oil: White House
-
Saudi Arabia lowers Arab Light crude oil price to Asia, Europe in JuneSaudi Arabia’s lowered the price of its Arab Light crude grade to Asia and Europe for the month of June, according to a pricing document released by ... Energy
-
G7 countries pledge to stop importing Russian oil: White HouseThe entire G7 club of rich nations is “committed to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil,” the White House said Sunday, escalating ... World News
-
Iran oil minister travels to Venezuela for energy dealsIran oil minister Javad Owji is making a rare trip to Venezuela that includes visiting oil facilities and signing energy deals between the two ... Middle East