  • Font
Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia Airlines resumes operating its international flights to 30 international destinations around the world after the Kingdom’s decision to lift the suspension on citizens traveling abroad took effect. (SPA)
File photo of a Saudia Airlines plane. (SPA)

Saudia Airline may turn profitable in 2022 or 2023: CEO

Reuters

Published: Updated:

State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) could return to profitability this year or next, CEO Ibrahim Koshy said on Monday at the Arabian Travel Market trade fair in Dubai.

This is earlier than the company’s previous expectation of a returning to profitability in 2024, Koshy said, adding that travel has picked up faster than anticipated and is 83 percent recovered from pre-pandemic levels.

The company has also secured funding for 73 new aircraft, Koshy added.

