Kuwait Emiri decree accepts government resignation

A Kuwaiti Emiri decree accepted the resignation of the government on Tuesday, more than a month after it was submitted, state news agency KUNA reported.

The decree asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity, the report said.

