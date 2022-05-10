.
Kuwait Emiri decree accepts government resignation

This picture taken on September 20, 2020 shows a Kuwaiti national flag flying from a mast in Kuwait City. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

A Kuwaiti Emiri decree accepted the resignation of the government on Tuesday, more than a month after it was submitted, state news agency KUNA reported.

The decree asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity, the report said.

