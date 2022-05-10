Low-cost carrier Wizz Air explores opportunities in Saudi Arabia
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air said on Tuesday it had agreed to work with Saudi Arabia to explore opportunities to develop the air market in the Kingdom, which wants to triple passenger traffic by 2030.
Wizz Air said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment to work together on potential investment and operating models to boost the country’s tourism industry and significantly increase its connectivity.
