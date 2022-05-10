Saudi Arabia’s King Salman orders transfer of Yemeni Siamese twins to Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered the transfer of Siamese twins from Yemen to the Kingdom to examine their case for a possible separation surgery, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.



The female twins, Mawda and Rahma, will be flown to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh where they will be examined by a medical team headed by Dr. Abdullah bin al-Rabiah who has successfully separated conjoined twins under the Saudi National Program for Separating Conjoined Twins.



According to al-Rabiah, Mawda and Rahma are attached at the lower chest and abdomen.



Conjoined twins, sometimes popularly referred to as Siamese twins, are identical twins joined in utero. A very rare phenomenon, the occurrence is estimated to range from 1 in 49,000 births to 1 in 189,000 births.



Mawda and Rahma will be the 119th twins from 22 countries around the world who have been transferred to Saudi Arabia for potential separation surgery.



Al-Rabiah noted that King Salman’s order to transfer Mawda and Rahma to the Kingdom is a humanitarian gesture toward the brotherly Yemeni people, adding that it reflects the King’s humanitarian approach toward needy people across the world.



