High oil prices not sustainable for airlines: Emirates COO

Current high oil prices are not sustainable for airlines, the Chief Operating Officer of Emirates airline said.

The company will trial sustainable aviation fuel on Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 flights, he added.

It is inevitable that the airline will accept digital currencies for certain purchases, he added, without specifying when.

Al Redha also said the airline would not receive its Boeing 787 Dreamliners in 2023 and may not even receive its first until 2025 due to production issues at the US plane maker.

“The 787 was supposed to be delivered in 2023. Now we know for sure that’s not going to happen in 2023. It may not happen even in 2024 because Boeing still haven’t recommenced that production,” he told reporters at the Arabian Travel Market trade fair in Dubai.

Boeing suspended deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws. Sources told Reuters in April that deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022.

