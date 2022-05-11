UK to introduce eVisa service to Saudi citizens from June 1

The United Kingdom will introduce the electronic visa service (eVisa) for Saudi citizens from June 1, the UK’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Neil Crompton, announced on Wednesday.

“From the 1st of June, any Saudi citizen will be able to apply for an Electronic Visa Waiver online,” Crompton said in a video posted on Twitter.



The visa is valid for a stay of up to six months, Crompton said, adding that the move is a major improvement that harmonizes with both countries’ desire to enhance bilateral relations.



“Very exciting news, very happy about it, and look forward to seeing more of you in the UK,” the envoy added.



As of June 1, holders of the Saudi passport can get an electronic visa waiver within 24 hours for $37 (£30), Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in the UK said.



Applicants whose electronic visa waiver has been approved must print the approval to present it to British authorities upon arrival, the embassy also said.



According to Henley Passport Index that ranks the world’s passports based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Saudi Arabia’s passport ranked 66 globally in 2022, with 79 visa-free destinations.



