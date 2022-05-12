Dubai airport posts busiest quarter in two years

Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s leading air hubs, reported on Thursday its busiest quarter in two years, with passenger traffic more than doubling year-on-year in the first three months of the year.

The airport handled 13.6 million passengers in the January to March period, compared to 5.7 million a year earlier, state operator Dubai Airports said in a statement.

Chief Executive Paul Griffiths said international transit traffic had now reached 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

The airport, which is the hub of airline Emirates, is forecast to handle 58 million passengers this year.

