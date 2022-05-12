.
Saudi Aramco signs MoU with Thailand's PTT

  • Font
Saudi and Foreign investors stand in front of the logo of Saudi state oil giant Aramco during the 10th Global Competitiveness Forum on January 25, 2016, in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)
Saudi and Foreign investors stand in front of the logo of Saudi state oil giant Aramco during the 10th Global Competitiveness Forum on January 25, 2016, in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)

Saudi Aramco signs MoU with Thailand’s PTT

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Aramco and Thailand’s PTT have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen energy cooperation in Thailand.

The MoU targets the supply and trading of crude oil, petrochemicals, and liquified natural gas (LNG).

It focuses on clean energy, carbon capture, and electric vehicles, and outlined potential collaboration across both upstream and downstream operations.

Other potential areas of activity include blue and green hydrogen, Aramco said.

The companies also aim to strengthen cooperation across crude oil sourcing and marketing of refining and petrochemical products.

