‘His legacy will live on,’ world leaders pay tribute to UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa

World leaders and organizations mourned the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed away on Friday, describing him as a leader whose legacy will live on.



Britain’s PM Boris Johnson voiced his sorrow over the death of Sheikh Khalifa and said in a tweet that the latter was “a wise and respected leader who will be missed enormously.”





I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/mwHerhwEiG — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 13, 2022





France and Moscow also offered their condolences.



Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his condolences in a tweet. “Sheikh Khalifa’s great legacy and deeds were appreciated by many in Israel. The State of Israel stands alongside the UAE and its people at this difficult time,” Bennet said.



India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and described Sheikh Khalifa as a “great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered.”



Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and Ethiopia echoed similar emotions, with Pakistan’s President Nawaz Sharif saying his country lost a “true friend” with the death of Sheikh Khalifa.



Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian sent a cable offering his condolences to his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Fars news agency reported.



The European Council, European Commission and the United Nations also mourned Sheikh Khalifa.



President of the European Council Charles Michel praised Sheikh Khalifa’s leadership, which he said made the UAE a frontrunner in sustainable development.



Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, offered her condolences to the people of the UAE over the death of Sheikh Khalifa, who “devoted his life to this country.”



“With him, the UAE became prosperous, tolerant and open to the world. His legacy will live on,” von der Leyen said in a Tweet.





I offer my condolences to the people of the UAE on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa.⁰

The Sheikh devoted his life to his country, working for the welfare and future of the Emirates.



With him, the UAE became prosperous, tolerant and open to the world. His legacy will live on. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 13, 2022





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also extended his deep condolences to the UAE, its government and its people.



Guterres commended Sheikh Khalifa’s leadership which contributed to the UAE’s prosperity “marked by great economic advances and a surge in its regional and global influence.”



