Funeral prayer for late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa to be held after Maghrib Friday

The funeral prayer for late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be held after the Maghrib prayer, Abu Dhabi’s media office reported on Friday.

The special prayer will be conducted across all mosques in the UAE.

Maghrib prayer is expected to take place at 6:59 p.m. in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Sheikh Khalifa died at the age of 73 on Friday.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs declared official national mourning for the death of the president for 40 days from Friday. Flags will fly at half-mast during this period.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed offered condolences in a tweet saying that “The UAE lost its righteous son, the leader of the ‘empowerment stage’ and the trustee of its blessed journey.”

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed also took to Twitter to mourn the loss “with great sadness…”

More tributes are pouring in.

