Late UAE president laid to rest in Abu Dhabi cemetery

Late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was laid to rest in al-Bateen cemetery in Abu Dhabi, state news agency (WAM) reported on Friday.



Prior to his burial, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and members of Al Nahyan family performed funeral prayers at Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi.



“They prayed that God grants [Sheikh Khalifa,] whom the Arab and Muslim world lost, eternal peace,” the report said, adding that they also prayed to God to grant them patience and solace during this sorrowful phase.



Sheikh Mohammed and other sheikhs then accompanied the body of Sheikh Khalifa to be laid to rest.



WAM added that Sheikh Mohammed will accept condolences from emirates’ rulers at the residence of late Sheikh Khalifa, al-Mushrif Palace, on Saturday.



Separately on Friday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman directed performing the funeral prayer in absentia for late Sheikh Khalifa after Isha prayer at the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque.



Sheikh Khalifa, who served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004, died at the age of 73 on Friday.



Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second president of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.



He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed.



