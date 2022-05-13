Saudi Arabia’s King, Crown Prince mourn death of UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences to the UAE following the death of the country’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



King Salman and the Crown Prince received the news of Sheikh Khalifa’s death with great sadness and deep sorrow, the report said.



The King and the Crown Prince offered their sincere condolences to the UAE’s government, people and Al Nahyan family as well as to the Arab and Muslim world over the death of Sheikh Khalifa, a leader who achieved a lot for his people, his nation and the world.



The Kingdom’s foreign ministry also offered its condolences to the UAE over the death of its president.



“We voice our sincerest condolences to the UAE’s government and its people for the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. May God have mercy on him,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a Tweet.



Sheikh Khalifa, who served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004, died at the age of 73.



Since becoming the president of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa has presided over a major restructuring of both the federal government and the government of Abu Dhabi.



Some of Sheikh Khalifa’s most notable roles were his chairmanships of Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Petroleum Council, founded in 1988, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which he was instrumental in creating in 1976.



