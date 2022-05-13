Saudi Arabia’s embassy in UK helps student locked in British cafe after-hours

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in the United Kingdom is in talks with the British police after a student from the Kingdom was left behind unnoticed in a cafe after waitressing staff closed the shop, according to a Saudi news report on Thursday.

The student, who is on a scholarship, was reportedly tuned in to an online lecture on the second floor of the establishment with headphones on when the incident transpired, Saudi Okaz newspaper reported.

As the lecture ended, the student realized that he was alone in the now-empty coffee shop.

They had stopped operations and closed for the day.

The student then promptly contacted the local Saudi embassy who informed the police force.

He is said to be in good health and joked that he would sell his headphones that aided in his isolation in the UK cafe.

