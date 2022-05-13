UAE officials, Arab leaders mourn death of Sheikh Khalifa

UAE rulers and officials and Arab leaders and organizations mourned the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed away on Friday.

Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum voiced his deep sadness over the death of Sheikh Khalifa, whom he described as a generous and loyal leader.

“Sheikh Khalifa was a leader who dedicated himself to serving his country,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a statement, adding that Sheikh Khalifa’s achievements were too many to count.



The rulers of Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Fujairah and Ajman and rulers’ representatives in the Al Dhafra Region and Al Ain Region also mourned the president’s death.



“Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed was a great leader… who dedicated his life to serve his people and champion tolerance,” Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla said.



Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, voiced his sorrow over the death of Sheikh Khalifa, describing him as “one of the world’s greatest leaders.”



“Today, the UAE bids farewell to its leader… Today, I [lost] a friend and an inspiring and influential partner,” Sheikh Hamad said.



Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, voiced his deep sorrow over the death of Sheikh Khalifa and praised his leadership and achievements.



“The Emiratis as well as… the entire world will [always] remember you thanks to your stances that [reflected] an honorable image of Emiratis and Arab men,” Sheikh Humaid said.



The Courts of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the president and offered their deep condolences to the Al Nahyan family and the Emirati people.



Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi ruler’s representative in Al Ain Region, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ruler’s representative in Al Dhafra Region, mourned the death of Sheikh Khalifa, whom they praised as an icon of wise leadership.



“We mourn to the nation an icon of wisdom, giving and leadership, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace,” Sheikh Tahnoun said.



“He was a man of great achievements, a champion of humanity and a father to the people of the nation,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a Tweet.

Outpouring tributes

Tributes from Arab leaders and organizations also poured in on Friday.



Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Mauritania and Lebanon offered their condolences and declared official mourning.



Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq voiced his grief over the death of Sheikh Khalifa and praised his contributions that served Arab and Muslim countries.



Bahrain’s Royal Court paid homage to the late UAE President and extended its sincere condolences to the Al Nahyan family and the UAE people.



Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Yemen, Iraq, Sudan, Palestine and Syria also offered their condolences to the UAE.



Jordan’s King Abdullah mourned Sheikh Khalifa, whom he described as a “dear brother and wise leader” who dedicated his life to serving his country and the Arab and Muslim world.



Similarly, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi mourned the death of “a loyal friend… who genuinely loved Egypt.”



The Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab League also offered their condolences and voiced their deep sorrow over Sheikh Khalifa’s death.



“With his death, we lost a Gulf and an Arab and international leader,” Secretary-General of the GCC, Nayef al-Hajraf, said.



