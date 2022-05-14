Arab leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohamed on being elected UAE president

Arab leaders congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his election as the President of the UAE, state news agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.



Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election.



Other Arab leaders who also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed include Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iraq’s President Barham Salih, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad.

Separately on Saturday, Sheikh Mohamed received several Arab leaders and officials, including Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egypt’s al-Sisi, Iraq’s Salih and Tunisia’s President Kais Saied, who arrived in Abu Dhabi to offer their condolences for the death of Sheikh Khalifa.









Saudi officials, including Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as well as prime ministers of several Arab countries, such as Kuwait’s PM Sheikh Sabah al-Hamad al-Sabah also offered their condolences to Sheikh Mohamed.









The UAE’s Federal Supreme Council elected Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the UAE on Saturday.



He succeeds Sheikh Khalifa who died on Friday at the age of 73.



