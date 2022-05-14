Biden congratulates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on being elected UAE president

US President Joe Biden congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected Saturday as the UAE’s president following his brother’s death.



“I congratulate my long-time friend Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates,” Biden said in a statement, adding that he looked forward to working with the leader “to further strengthen the bonds between our countries and peoples.”



The UAE’s Federal Supreme Council elected Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the UAE earlier on Saturday.



It makes 61-year-old Sheikh Mohamed the third President of the UAE.



