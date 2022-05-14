Saudi Arabia executes three men guilty of terrorism charges

Saudi Arabia executed two Saudis and a Yemeni after they were found guilty of terrorism charges, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.



Mohammed bin Khodr bin Hashem al-Awami, a Saudi national, was convicted of joining a “terrorist cell,” disrupting security, spreading chaos, targeting security forces and destroying public property, the interior ministry said in a statement.



Awami also reportedly stored weapons and explosives in his house and possessed RPGs, Molotov cocktails and devices to make explosives.



Hussein bin Ali al-Abu Abdullah, also a Saudi national, was found guilty of working with terrorists and shooting dead a member of the security forces and of funding terrorist operations by receiving weapons and ammunition to disrupt security in the Kingdom.



Mohammed Abdelbaset al-Mualmi, a Yemeni national, was convicted of joining “the terrorist” Iran-backed Houthi militia and of illegally entering the Kingdom to carry out a terrorist operation.



Mualmi was also found guilty of spying for the Houthis and for sharing the coordinates of military positions in the Kingdom with the Houthis, the interior ministry said, adding that a position had been targeted in Saudi Arabia as a result of his espionage.



The Criminal Court sentenced all three men to death, and the verdict was approved by the Appeal Court and Supreme Court, the ministry said, adding that a royal order was issued to implement the verdicts accordingly.



All three men were executed on Saturday.



