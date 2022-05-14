Saudi Arabia’s King, Crown Prince congratulate Sheikh Mohamed on UAE Presidency

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his election as the President of the UAE, Al Arabiya reported on Saturday.

The Saudi leadership said they look forward to stregthening ties and boosting the relationship between the two countries, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE’s Federal Supreme Council has elected Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the UAE, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Saturday.

It makes 61-year-old Sheikh Mohamed the third President of the UAE.

It comes after the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died Friday.

The UAE is observing a 40-day mourning period which will see businesses shut across the country and entertainment halted in the late President’s honor. Flags are flying at half mast.

Read more:

World leaders to visit UAE to pay tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa

UAE leaders congratulate Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as new president

UAE elects Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as President