UAE leaders congratulate Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as new president

Dubai Ruler and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have led congratulations to Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan after he was named the new President of the UAE on Saturday.



The official announcement was made following a meeting in Abu Dhabi of the Rulers of the seven emirates, making Sheikh Mohamed the country’s third-ever president following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, the Federal Supreme Council elected my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the President of the State.

“We congratulate him, and we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him.”



Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also sent his congratulations, posting on Twitter: “We congratulate the UAE on electing...His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Head of State, and we ask God for his success.

"He is the best successor to the best predecessor, and we pledge his loyalty to the nation and its president, and to do and be sincere in the service of the Uae and its people under his rule and leadership.”



The late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa was laid to rest in al-Bateen cemetery in Abu Dhabi, state news agency (WAM) reported on Friday.



Prior to his burial, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and members of the Al Nahyan family performed funeral prayers at Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

