World leaders to visit UAE to pay tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa

World leaders and foreign diplomats have announced plans to visit the UAE to pay in-person tributes to the UAE’s late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The second-ever President of the UAE died on Friday, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced as his successor on Saturday.

French President Emmanuel Macron is among those to have announced a trip to the United Arab Emirates to display his support for the ruling family, with whom France holds business and military ties.

Macron will travel to the UAE on Sunday, his administration said in a statement, to pay tribute to Sheikh Khalifa, who died on Friday, and “express his support to his brother Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and the rest of the family, and the entire Emirian people.”

Jordan's King Abdullah II, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and other regional leaders are travelling to the UAE to offer their condolences on the death of the President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.



Jordan's Petra news agency said King Abdullah II, who was on a working visit to the United States, left Washington for the UAE on Friday after the death of Sheikh Khalifa was announced.

Abdel Fattah El Sisi left Cairo for the UAE on Saturday, spokesman Bassam Rady said on the Egyptian Presidency's Facebook page.



Tunisian President Kais Saeed also left Carthage Airport in the capital, Tunis, on Saturday for the Emirates to offer his condolences.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday will visit the UAE to express his sympathies to the ruling family, according to the country’s local media.

In an official statement, Maldivian’s President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has announced he will travel to the UAE on Sunday to convey his condolences and sympathies.

The Maldives is along the countries which are observing a three-day mourning following the death of the late president.

Other leaders are also expected in Abu Dhabi to express their condolences over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa, who was laid to rest on Friday evening in the UAE capital.

Sheikh Khalifa, who served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004, died at the age of 73.

