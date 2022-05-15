Saudi April consumer price index up 2.3 percent: Govt data

Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier in April, fueled by higher prices of transport, and food and beverages, government data showed on Sunday.
Transport prices increased by 4.6 percent, while food and beverages prices rose 4.3 percent, the data showed.
Compared to March 2022, consumer prices increased by 0.4 percent, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.
