Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets France’s Macron as world leaders pay respects

The United Arab Emirates' new president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks Sunday with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as world leaders streamed in to Abu Dhabi to pay tribute to his predecessor.

Macron, who was re-elected this month, expressed his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed following the death of his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa, who died on Friday following a long illness.

في ابو ظبي للاشادة بذكرى الشيخ خليفة بن زايد آل نهيان. كان يحظى باحترام الجميع لقيم السلام والانفتاح والحوار التي كان يجسدها. دعمي الكامل لأخيه الذي تم انتخابه رئيسا لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة وكذلك للشعب الإماراتي. pic.twitter.com/X8DxMYocrn — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 15, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US Vice President Kamala Harris, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog are also expected to arrive in Abu Dhabi, capital of the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, on Sunday and Monday.

Sheikh Mohamed, Abu Dhabi's long time Crown Prince, was chosen to lead the desert state in a unanimous vote by leaders of the country’s seven emirates on Saturday.

The Crown Prince took a leading role after Sheikh Khalifa retreated from public view in 2014, when he had surgery after a stroke. The cause of his death was not announced.

Presidents and monarchs from Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Oman and Tunisia, and Sudan’s de facto leader, were among a long line of dignitaries to offer their condolences on Saturday.

Close ally Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, called to congratulate the new president and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to commend his “dynamic and visionary leadership.”

Both Macron and Johnson are making their second visits to Abu Dhabi in recent months. Johnson’s visit in March failed to convince the UAE and Saudi Arabia to pump more oil after Russia's war in Ukraine sent markets into turmoil.

The UAE signed a 14-billion-euro contract for 80 Rafale warplanes during Macron’s previous visit in December.

UAE relations with the United States have become strained under President Joe Biden, with the two sides at odds over Abu Dhabi’s close ties with Russia and Washington’s reopening of nuclear talks with Iran, long accused by Gulf states of creating regional chaos.

The wealthy UAE has emerged as a leader of a reshaped Middle East, forging ties with Israel and joining a war with Saudi Arabia against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

